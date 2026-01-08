U.S. Seizes Venezuelan Oil Tankers Amid Rising Tensions

In an assertive move, the United States seized two Venezuela-linked oil tankers on Wednesday, escalating its campaign against Venezuela's socialist government. The seized vessels included a tanker sailing under a Russian flag, pointing to heightened geopolitical tensions.

The operation follows the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, heightening U.S. efforts to control oil flows and block shipments from the OPEC nation. The U.S., backed by British forces, intercepted the Marinera tanker and another vessel, labeling them part of a 'shadow fleet'.

The Trump administration is now aiming to refine and sell seized Venezuelan oil, despite international criticism from countries like China, accusing the U.S. of bullying tactics. This geopolitical maneuver has already started impacting global oil markets and sparked discussions on future diplomatic relations.

