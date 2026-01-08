Left Menu

U.S. Seizes Venezuelan Oil Tankers Amid Rising Tensions

The U.S. seized two oil tankers linked to Venezuela and under sanctions, intensifying pressure on Venezuela's government. This follows President Maduro's capture and U.S. plans to sell Venezuelan oil. China denounces U.S. actions as bullying, complicating international relations. Crude oil prices dip as Trump's administration selectively rolls back sanctions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-01-2026 01:35 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 01:35 IST
U.S. Seizes Venezuelan Oil Tankers Amid Rising Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In an assertive move, the United States seized two Venezuela-linked oil tankers on Wednesday, escalating its campaign against Venezuela's socialist government. The seized vessels included a tanker sailing under a Russian flag, pointing to heightened geopolitical tensions.

The operation follows the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, heightening U.S. efforts to control oil flows and block shipments from the OPEC nation. The U.S., backed by British forces, intercepted the Marinera tanker and another vessel, labeling them part of a 'shadow fleet'.

The Trump administration is now aiming to refine and sell seized Venezuelan oil, despite international criticism from countries like China, accusing the U.S. of bullying tactics. This geopolitical maneuver has already started impacting global oil markets and sparked discussions on future diplomatic relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

