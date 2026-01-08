U.S. Seizes Venezuelan Oil Tankers Amid Rising Tensions
The U.S. seized two oil tankers linked to Venezuela and under sanctions, intensifying pressure on Venezuela's government. This follows President Maduro's capture and U.S. plans to sell Venezuelan oil. China denounces U.S. actions as bullying, complicating international relations. Crude oil prices dip as Trump's administration selectively rolls back sanctions.
In an assertive move, the United States seized two Venezuela-linked oil tankers on Wednesday, escalating its campaign against Venezuela's socialist government. The seized vessels included a tanker sailing under a Russian flag, pointing to heightened geopolitical tensions.
The operation follows the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, heightening U.S. efforts to control oil flows and block shipments from the OPEC nation. The U.S., backed by British forces, intercepted the Marinera tanker and another vessel, labeling them part of a 'shadow fleet'.
The Trump administration is now aiming to refine and sell seized Venezuelan oil, despite international criticism from countries like China, accusing the U.S. of bullying tactics. This geopolitical maneuver has already started impacting global oil markets and sparked discussions on future diplomatic relations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Wall Street Faces Downturn Amid Shifts and Trump's Bold Measures
Iraq Nationalizes Operations in West Qurna 2 Oilfield Amid Sanctions on Lukoil
Controversial Shifts: Trump's Nutrition Guidelines Overhaul
Wall Street Wobbles: Market Shifts and Trump's Declarations
Zelenskiy Seeks Renewed Talks with Trump Amid Pressing Ukraine Peace Negotiations