Venezuela opposition members freed in prisoner release

Reuters | Updated: 09-01-2026 07:42 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 07:42 IST
Venezuela opposition members freed in prisoner release

Two leading members ‌of Venezuela's political opposition were freed ⁠in a prisoner release on Thursday, according to ​local rights group Foro ‍Penal and videos shared by Venezuelan journalists.

Politician ⁠Enrique ‌Marquez, ⁠62, had backed opposition candidate ‍Edmundo Gonzalez as the ​victor in the 2024 presidential ⁠elections. He was freed ⁠alongside Biagio Pilieri, an opposition party ⁠leader and lawmaker who ⁠had ‌been critical of the government.

