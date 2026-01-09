Venezuela opposition members freed in prisoner release

Two leading members ‌of Venezuela's political opposition were freed ⁠in a prisoner release on Thursday, according to ​local rights group Foro ‍Penal and videos shared by Venezuelan journalists.

Politician ⁠Enrique ‌Marquez, ⁠62, had backed opposition candidate ‍Edmundo Gonzalez as the ​victor in the 2024 presidential ⁠elections. He was freed ⁠alongside Biagio Pilieri, an opposition party ⁠leader and lawmaker who ⁠had ‌been critical of the government.

