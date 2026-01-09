Italian PM Meloni to visit South Korea for summit with President Lee
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni will visit South Korea between January 17 and 19 for a summit with President Lee Jae Myung, South Korea's Blue House said in a statement on Friday.
