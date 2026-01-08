Left Menu

Two criminals arrested after police encounter in Delhi's Ghazipur

An encounter took place between the police and criminals in the Ghazipur area of the national capital, police officials said here on Thursday.

ANI | Updated: 08-01-2026 10:19 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 10:19 IST
Two criminals arrested after police encounter in Delhi's Ghazipur (Photo/ANI).
An encounter took place between the police and criminals in the Ghazipur area of the national capital, police officials said here on Thursday. According to the Delhi Police, two criminals were arrested following the encounter. During the operation, one of the accused sustained a gunshot wound to the leg and was subsequently taken for medical treatment.

Further details regarding the incident and the charges against the arrested accused are awaited, police added. Earlier, Delhi Police on Tuesday arrested two accused allegedly involved in the Aya Nagar shooting incident following a brief encounter, which occurred in Dwarka.

According to Delhi Police, both accused sustained gunshot wounds to their legs during the encounter. A police team narrowly escaped harm when one bullet hit a member's bulletproof jacket. Additionally, police also recovered two sophisticated weapons and live cartridges from the scene. Earlier, on November 30, a resident of Aya Nagar, Ratan Lal, was gunned down by two criminals, in which 69 bullets were fired at his body.

Earlier, a man allegedly killed his mother, sister and younger brother due to financial distress and later walked into Delhi's Laxmi Nagar Police Station to confess to the crime, police said on Monday. According to police, the accused, identified as Yashveer Singh (25), a resident of the Mangal Bazar area, arrived at the police station at around 5 pm and informed that he had allegedly murdered his family members owing to severe financial problems."Today at about 1700 hrs, an incident was reported wherein a person, namely Yashveer Singh, aged about 25 years, resident of Mangal Bazar area, arrived at Police Station Laxmi Nagar and informed the police that due to financial problems, he had allegedly killed his family members. He disclosed that the deceased are his mother, Kavita (46 years), sister Meghana (24 years), and brother Mukul (14 years)," the Delhi Police said.

Speaking to ANI, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Abhishek Dhania said the accused had confessed to strangulating his family members after administering a poisonous substance."A man named Yashveer, 26, came to PS Laxmi Nagar and confessed that he had strangulated his family members. Police found three bodies upon verification. It has been found that he was under financial stress and was mentally disturbed. He gave a poisonous substance to his family members around 2 pm and later strangulated them," DCP Abhishek Dhania said. (ANI)

