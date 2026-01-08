"Cannot digest that Telangana is progressing under Congress govt": Venkat Balmoor slams opposition

Congress MLC Venkat Balmoor on Thursday accused the BRS and BJP of politicising the Telangana government's decisions, saying they cannot digest that Telangana is progressing under the Congress government. Balmoor accused the BRS and BJP in Telangana of working together with "wrong intentions" to portray the state government as ineffective.

Speaking to ANI, Balmoor said, "The Telangana government is thinking about the development of Telangana in a democratic manner and is working in the best interests of development. Even without us making any declarations, our opposition parties are constantly trying to politicise and provoke the situation, attempting to blame us. If the government tries to do something, it will 100% discuss it with everyone, take everyone's opinion, and then proceed accordingly." "With the wrong intention of portraying the government's rule as ineffective, both the BRS party and the BJP in Telangana are intentionally working together. Just the day before yesterday, KTR, while speaking, used derogatory language against Rahul Gandhi and our Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. This clearly shows that they cannot digest the fact that the Telangana state is progressing under the Congress government," he said.

His remarks come after BRS working president KT Rama Rao strongly objected to the Telangana government's move to reclaim 50 acres of land earlier allotted to Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU), asserting that the party stands firmly with the university and its students. In a post on X, Rao directly addressed Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, accusing the Revanth Reddy-led Congress government in Telangana of jeopardising the future of thousands of students.

He alleged that the attempt to resume the land was driven by "real estate greed" rather than public interest. Questioning the Congress leadership's commitment to education and minority welfare, KTR wrote, "Are you even aware of what your government is doing in Telangana? Is this your idea of standing for education and minorities?"

Drawing a comparison with the recent Kancha Gachibowli-Hyderabad Central University (HCU) controversy, the BRS leader said the Congress government had failed to learn from past mistakes. He recalled that the bulldozing of a green forest area near HCU had caused nationwide outrage and alleged that a similar pattern was now being repeated at MANUU. According to him, the 50-acre land parcel was crucial for constructing academic buildings, hostels, and introducing new courses. (ANI)

