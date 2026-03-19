KTR Critiques Telangana Government as BRS Stages Farmer Protest

In a symbolic observance intertwining tradition with politics, Bharat Rashtra Samithi working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) participated in the Panchanga Sravanam event at Telangana Bhavan. This gathering, marking the Sri Parabhava Nama Samvatsara Ugadi, brought together MLAs, MLCs, MPs, and top BRS leaders for traditional worship and almanac readings presented by scholars Mrityunjaya Sharma and Phanindra Sharma.

The scholars provided insights on various issues including global affairs and agriculture prospects. They predicted India would gain more international acclaim and excel economically, despite potential challenges from natural disasters like cyclones and earthquakes. Authorities are expected to manage such adversities effectively, ensuring resilience.

Amidst these ceremonial proceedings, KTR launched a fierce critique of the Telangana government, pinpointing Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's alleged failure to fulfill public commitments. Accusations of lacking content and clarity in the Chief Minister's address sparked further controversy as KTR accused the administration of prioritizing self-promotion over public service.

In parallel, BRS intensified its campaign by organizing a protest rally to support maize farmers, pressing for immediate governmental intervention, a Minimum Support Price (MSP), and an additional ₹500 bonus. The rally moved from Gun Park to the Assembly but met resistance at the entry, leading to a clash with police and Assembly marshals.

(With inputs from agencies.)