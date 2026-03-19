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Telangana's Vision: A Promising Budget for All

Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka will present the state's budget for 2026-27, aiming to be inclusive and promote growth across various sectors. Speaking at the Telugu New Year Ugadi celebrations, Vikramarka expressed optimism about youth employment and significant development driven by the Congress government's fiscal policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 19-03-2026 21:50 IST | Created: 19-03-2026 21:50 IST
Telangana's Vision: A Promising Budget for All
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Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka is set to unveil the state's fiscal budget for the financial year 2026-27 this Friday in the Legislative Assembly. As the holder of the finance portfolio, Vikramarka assures that the budget will cater to all societal sectors, fostering statewide progress.

During the Telugu New Year Ugadi festivities at the state Congress headquarters, Vikramarka expressed confidence in the budget's potential to catalyze substantial growth in every sector while creating promising employment opportunities for the youth of Telangana.

The Congress government previously announced a budget of approximately Rs 3.05 lakh crore for 2025-26, which included significant allocations for their 'six poll guarantees' and aspirations to secure Rs 64,000 crore through open market loans.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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