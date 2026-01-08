UK expected to soften business rates rise for pubs
Reuters | London | Updated: 08-01-2026 19:01 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 19:01 IST
The British government is expected to announce a reduction in business rates rises for pubs, after it announced the tax would be hiked in November, a move criticised by hospitality groups, the BBC reported on Thursday.
