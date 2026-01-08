UK expected to soften business rates rise for pubs

‌The British government is expected ⁠to announce a reduction in ​business rates ‍rises for pubs, after it ⁠announced ‌the ⁠tax would be ‍hiked in ​November, a move criticised ⁠by hospitality groups, ⁠the BBC reported ⁠on Thursday.

Also Read: Indians honoured at the British Parliament for exceptional service to society

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)