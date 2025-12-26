Indians honoured at the British Parliament for exceptional service to society

VMPL London [UK], December 26: In a landmark moment highlighting India's growing global prominence, the British Parliament hosted a prestigious ceremony honouring distinguished Indian achievers for their exceptional contributions across public service, social impact and enterprise.

It was a moment of powerful testament to India's talent, values, and leadership making an impact beyond its border. The felicitation was done at the Global Business and Education Excellence Summit in two phases on 13th September and 13th December 2025 with participation from across Oman, the United States, France, Dubai, and India. Significantly, a few Indian achievers were also awarded honorary PhD (Honoris Causa) degrees as a recognition of their exceptional work and business achievements. This was organized by the UK-based World Humanitarian Foundation and managed by Trident Media and Events Ltd., UK. It was ably supported by Mumbai-based Blossom Media, which, being an outreach partner, played a key role in identifying deserving Indian achievers for both the Global Inspirational Awards and Honorary PhD recognitions.

As part of this prestigious ceremony, selected Indian achievers were conferred honors by Members of the British Parliament at the historic House of Lords. Their achievements not only brought recognition to their individual efforts but also reflected India's growing influence and contribution on the global stage. Below is a brief overview of the Indian honourees, who helped brand India shine on the global stage at the British Parliament.

Presenting the Global Inspirational awardees and honourary Phd awardees alphabetically, who were recognized for their outstanding service and accomplishments. Abdul Gafoor Qureshi, Managing Director, Abdullah Electronics Center Pvt. Ltd., Mumbai, was honoured as an innovator who pioneered Salah time indicator solutions benefitting millions of worshippers in masjids, madrasas, homes, and offices worldwide.

Abdur Rehman Khan, Founder Chairman, Bilal English School, Mumbai, An Islamic scholar was honoured a visionary educationist, and a torchbearer of a freedom-fighter legacy committed to instilling value-based learning in contemporary education. Abid Ahmed Kundalam, Founder Trustee, Global Care Foundation, Mumbai, India, was recognised as a changemaker who gave a new lease on life to over 1,500 non-habitual undertrials through legal reform and structured rehabilitation.

Adv. Yusuf Abrahani, President, Islam Gymkhana, Mumbai, India, was honoured as a respected advocate, former MLA, and community leader dedicated to public service and social upliftment. Dr. Inam Abdus Salam, Managing Director, Elite Group, Mumbai, was recognised as a visionary leader shaping sustainable and affordable real estate development in Mumbai and its suburbs.

Iqbal Mukri, Director, AIM Pest Management Solutions and Services, Thane, India, was honoured as an industry expert driving operational excellence and innovation in pest management solutions. Dr. Israr Esmail Sayed, Founder, Taqwa Jewellers, Thane, India, was recognised as a trailblazer who redefined trust by being among the first to introduce a no-deduction policy on resale and exchange in the Indian jewellery industry.

Dr. Mehmood Gheewala and Munira Ashraf Vohra, Gheewala Global HR Consultants, Mumbai, were honoured as a result-oriented entrepreneur siblings and a reputed name in the global manpower industry, with strong business footprints across India and Gulf region. Farooq Maqbool Shabdi, Partner Toy Villa, Mumbai.

A dynamic businessman, emerging political leader, and social activist, he was recognized for his leadership, public engagement, and striving for the benefit and welfare of the people Firoz Noor Mohamed Vohra, Mumbai, he was honoured for continuing a legacy of social reform and business acumen, inspiring others to work for the betterment of society.

Mazhar Jafar Mansuri and Mr. Mohsin Jafar Mansuri of Jaffer Bhai's Delhi Darbar, Mumbai, were honoured for their contributions to the global restaurant industry, having built a highly reputed restaurant brand recognized for its quality and excellence. Mohamed Farid Zariwala, Chairman, Noori Group, Mumbai A multifaceted personality, he was presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award in recognition of his enduring contributions to business and social service.

Salahuddin Khan, Director Kwality Bakers and Confectioners India Pvt. Ltd., Mumbai, was honoured as a visionary leader who scaled a family venture into a thriving brand empowering over 10,000 associates. Subhajit Mandol, Chairman of Galaxy International Group, Kolkata, West Bengal, was honoured for his significant and sustained contributions to the global travel and tourism industry, marked by innovation, leadership, and a commitment to excellence.

Sufiyan Niyaz Ahmed Vanu, Chairman Vanu Group, Mumbai, An Islamic scholar and former Municipal Corporator, he is a successful businessman and committed social activist working for the upliftment of the underprivileged.

Supreeth M.J., Managing Director of Soundlines Global, was recognised for pioneering excellence in overseas manpower recruitment, marked by ethical practices, industry leadership, and a sustained commitment to workforce development. Honorary Doctorate recipient based on Work Life experience to Individuals by Ecole Superiore Robert D Sorbon University, France.

Dr. Israr Esmail Sayed, Founder, Taqwa Jewellers, was conferred with an Honorary Degree in Sustainable Growth and Ethical Brand Building in the Indian Jewellery Industry. Dr. Javed Anwar Hawa, Managing Director, Hawa Valves (India) Pvt. Ltd., Navi Mumbai, was awarded an Honorary PhD Degree in Global Environmental Conservation Technology.

Dr. Junaid Kader Shaikh, Managing Director, Roshan Space Brandcom Pvt. Ltd., Mumbai, was awarded an Honorary PhD Degree in Strategic Transformation of Outdoor Media and Experiential Design with Data Intelligence. Dr. Mehmood Gheewala, Managing Director, M. Gheewala Global HR Consultants, Mumbai, was formally conferred with an Honorary Doctorate in Global Workforce Management and Leadership.

Dr. Parvez S. Lakdawala, Founder and Chairman, Grace Group of Companies, Mumbai, was conferred with an Honorary PhD Degree in Real Estate and Business Development. The Members of the British Parliament, along with representatives from other countries, were highly impressed by the remarkable profiles of the Indian achievers. The event provided a unique opportunity for individuals from diverse countries and various walks of life to meet, network, and celebrate excellence under one roof. Based on the impressive profiles of the Indian honourees, the UK Organising Committee has requested Blossom Media to identify and recommend more deserving and promising profiles for the next Global Business and Excellence Summit, to be hosted at the British Parliament.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)