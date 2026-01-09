Tanker that had left Venezuela in flotilla is now anchored off Colombia, Tankertrackers.com says

A Cameroon-flagged supertanker under ‌U.S. sanctions that had departed ⁠Venezuela last week carrying crude in a flotilla of about ​a dozen vessels is now ‍anchored off Colombia's northwest coast, monitoring service Tankertrackers.com said ⁠on ‌Thursday.

It ⁠was not immediately clear if ‍the ship was still ​loaded or if it would ⁠try to return to Venezuelan ⁠waters amid U.S. vessel seizures since mid-December as ⁠part of Washington's oil ⁠blockade on ‌the South American country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)