Tanker that had left Venezuela in flotilla is now anchored off Colombia, Tankertrackers.com says

Reuters | Houston | Updated: 09-01-2026 04:50 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 04:50 IST
A Cameroon-flagged supertanker under U.S. sanctions that had departed Venezuela last week carrying crude in a flotilla of about a dozen vessels is now anchored off Colombia's northwest coast, monitoring service Tankertrackers.com said on Thursday.
It was not immediately clear if the ship was still loaded or if it would try to return to Venezuelan waters amid U.S. vessel seizures since mid-December as part of Washington's oil blockade on the South American country.
