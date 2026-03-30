Doué Dazzles: France Triumphs Over Colombia in Pre-World Cup Clash

Désiré Doué shone brightly in France's 3-1 win over Colombia, scoring twice in a pre-World Cup encounter.

The match, attended by 60,734 fans at Northwest Stadium, showcased France's formidable lineup, with Marcus Thuram adding to the scoreboard.

Kylian Mbappe made a late appearance, aiming to equal Olivier Giroud's scoring record, as France and Colombia prepare for their World Cup openers.

(With inputs from agencies.)