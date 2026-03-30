Doué Dazzles: France Triumphs Over Colombia in Pre-World Cup Clash
Désiré Doué netted two goals leading France to a 3-1 victory over Colombia, as the teams gear up for the men's World Cup. The match witnessed France's dominance, with Marcus Thuram also scoring. Kylian Mbappe, recovering from injury, nears France's goal record. France debuts against Senegal on June 16.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Landover | Updated: 30-03-2026 08:47 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 08:47 IST
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Désiré Doué shone brightly in France's 3-1 win over Colombia, scoring twice in a pre-World Cup encounter.
The match, attended by 60,734 fans at Northwest Stadium, showcased France's formidable lineup, with Marcus Thuram adding to the scoreboard.
Kylian Mbappe made a late appearance, aiming to equal Olivier Giroud's scoring record, as France and Colombia prepare for their World Cup openers.
(With inputs from agencies.)