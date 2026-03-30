Left Menu

Doué Dazzles: France Triumphs Over Colombia in Pre-World Cup Clash

Désiré Doué netted two goals leading France to a 3-1 victory over Colombia, as the teams gear up for the men's World Cup. The match witnessed France's dominance, with Marcus Thuram also scoring. Kylian Mbappe, recovering from injury, nears France's goal record. France debuts against Senegal on June 16.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Landover | Updated: 30-03-2026 08:47 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 08:47 IST
Doué Dazzles: France Triumphs Over Colombia in Pre-World Cup Clash
  • Country:
  • United States

Désiré Doué shone brightly in France's 3-1 win over Colombia, scoring twice in a pre-World Cup encounter.

The match, attended by 60,734 fans at Northwest Stadium, showcased France's formidable lineup, with Marcus Thuram adding to the scoreboard.

Kylian Mbappe made a late appearance, aiming to equal Olivier Giroud's scoring record, as France and Colombia prepare for their World Cup openers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Binh Son Refinery Eyes Russian Crude Amid Diversification Strategy

Binh Son Refinery Eyes Russian Crude Amid Diversification Strategy

 Vietnam
2
Vietnam Chemical Company Expands Global Oil Procurement

Vietnam Chemical Company Expands Global Oil Procurement

 Vietnam
3
Geopolitical Tensions Drive Market Turmoil

Geopolitical Tensions Drive Market Turmoil

 Global
4
Stock Markets React to Middle East Crisis

Stock Markets React to Middle East Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Billions in green funding, little impact on SDG 15 progress

Female students show higher AI adoption rates, challenging traditional tech trends

AI’s future is not fully autonomous: Human oversight becomes essential

Quantum vs classical AI: Traditional models still lead in phishing detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026