At least one dead in Russian drone attack on Kyiv, officials say

A Russian ‌drone attack on Kyiv ⁠early on Friday killed at least one ​person, officials ‍said.

Tymur Tkachenko, head of the ⁠capital's ‌military administration, ⁠said one person had ‍been killed ​and six injured, according to ⁠preliminary information.

Mayor Vitali ⁠Klitschko put the death ⁠toll at two, ⁠with ‌five injured.

