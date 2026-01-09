At least one dead in Russian drone attack on Kyiv, officials say
Reuters | Updated: 09-01-2026 05:59 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 05:59 IST
A Russian drone attack on Kyiv early on Friday killed at least one person, officials said.
Tymur Tkachenko, head of the capital's military administration, said one person had been killed and six injured, according to preliminary information.
Mayor Vitali Klitschko put the death toll at two, with five injured.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tymur Tkachenko
- â€Œmilitary
- Russian
- Vitali