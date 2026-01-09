Left Menu

At least one dead in Russian drone attack on Kyiv, officials say

Reuters | Updated: 09-01-2026 05:59 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 05:59 IST
A Russian ‌drone attack on Kyiv ⁠early on Friday killed at least one ​person, officials ‍said.

Tymur Tkachenko, head of the ⁠capital's ‌military administration, ⁠said one person had ‍been killed ​and six injured, according to ⁠preliminary information.

Mayor Vitali ⁠Klitschko put the death ⁠toll at two, ⁠with ‌five injured.

