Himachal's Vision for a Greener Future: CM Sukhu's Transformative Agenda

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu engaged with students nationwide, sharing his journey from a young politician to state leader. He emphasized systemic transformation and environmental initiatives, including a shift to green energy and progressive policies. Addressing education and youth empowerment rounded out his forward-thinking agenda.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu with representatives of Students Parliament (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu captivated an audience of students from 22 states during the Students' Parliament, sharing personal stories from his political journey that began at 17. He detailed his rise from college student to the state's top political office.

Focusing on his governmental goals, Sukhu emphasized 'Vyavastha Parivartan,' a systemic transformation aiming for self-reliance rather than mere authority. Highlighting the state's green energy plans, he outlined ambitions to transform Himachal into a 'Green State' by 2026, leveraging natural resources for the people's benefit.

Emphasizing educational progress, Sukhu talked about modernizing the education sector and promoting youth empowerment. The chief minister also detailed initiatives like the 'Sukh Aashraya Yojna' to support orphaned children, pledging continued efforts to enhance education and social welfare in Himachal Pradesh.

