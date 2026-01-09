Empowering Women and Ensuring Cleanliness: The Transformation of Somnath Temple

Shree Somnath Temple, globally acknowledged as a spiritual and cultural epicenter, is now driving women's empowerment through the initiatives of the Somnath Temple Trust. Employing 906 personnel, 262 of whom are women, the Trust demonstrates strong commitment to gender equality and inclusive growth, influencing its operations with sensitivity and dedication.

Women play a pivotal role in maintaining Bilva Van, a sacred space that emphasizes environmental care. Sixteen women are involved, highlighting skilled management and collective responsibility while promoting green conservation. Additionally, women manage temple services, including the dining hall and prasad distribution, underscoring their discipline and pivotal role in sustaining the temple's age-old traditions.

Economically, the Trust employs 363 women who collectively generate an annual income of Rs. 9 crore, elevating their standard of living and contributing to societal progress. By intertwining spiritual heritage with socio-economic empowerment, the Somnath Temple Trust sets a benchmark for blending faith with forward-thinking social initiatives.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit on January 10 and 11 spotlights 'Somnath Swabhiman Parv 2026', a deeply devotional festival. To maintain a sacred environment, over 1,000 sanitation workers are mobilized, conducting a thorough cleanliness drive involving road cleaning and waste management, ensuring the temple complex remains pristine for pilgrims.

This initiative, with contributions from Veraval Municipality and other civic bodies, signifies the crucial role of strategized sanitation efforts. The combined endeavors of urban administrators and sanitation teams have impeccably prepared Somnath for an influx of devotees, preserving its sanctity and grandeur for the festivities. (ANI)

