France Faces Political Turmoil Over EU-Mercosur Trade Deal

The French government is under fire from political opponents and farmers after it could not prevent the EU-Mercosur trade deal from advancing. This failure prompted no-confidence motions by the far-left France Unbowed (LFI) party and the far-right National Rally (RN) party against the European Commission chief.

The motions, though unlikely to succeed, highlight the domestic challenges President Emmanuel Macron's government faces as it attempts to pass the 2026 budget. Analysts suggest that while the motions may not pass, they could bolster support for the RN, particularly among rural voters who oppose the EU's influence.

Despite France's vote against it, the trade deal received provisional approval from EU states. Critics argue it undermines French farmers by increasing imports of cheap products like beef and sugar. The government secured some concessions, but many in France, especially cattle farmers, remain vocal against the agreement.