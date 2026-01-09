France Faces Political Turmoil Over EU-Mercosur Trade Deal
The French government faces intense political opposition after failing to block the EU-Mercosur trade deal, leading to no-confidence motions by far-left and far-right parties. The deal, while promising benefits for some industries, threatens the interests of French farmers, particularly cattle producers.
The French government is under fire from political opponents and farmers after it could not prevent the EU-Mercosur trade deal from advancing. This failure prompted no-confidence motions by the far-left France Unbowed (LFI) party and the far-right National Rally (RN) party against the European Commission chief.
The motions, though unlikely to succeed, highlight the domestic challenges President Emmanuel Macron's government faces as it attempts to pass the 2026 budget. Analysts suggest that while the motions may not pass, they could bolster support for the RN, particularly among rural voters who oppose the EU's influence.
Despite France's vote against it, the trade deal received provisional approval from EU states. Critics argue it undermines French farmers by increasing imports of cheap products like beef and sugar. The government secured some concessions, but many in France, especially cattle farmers, remain vocal against the agreement.
ALSO READ
UPDATE 5-Macron says France will vote against Mercosur after farmers protest in Paris
EXPLAINER-Why are French farmers driving their tractors into Paris?
UPDATE 3-French farmers block Paris streets in protest against Mercosur trade deal
Protesting French farmers bring tractors to Paris
Farmers block highways across Greece in protest over rising costs, EU trade deal