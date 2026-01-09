EU-Mercosur Trade Agreement: A Historic Accord in the Making

On Friday, European Union member states confirmed their broad support for a planned free trade agreement with the South American bloc Mercosur. Cyprus, currently presiding over the EU, announced the near-unanimous backing.

The agreement received provisional approval from the ambassadors of the EU's 27 member states, who had until 5 p.m. Brussels time to cast their written votes confirming the deal.

This trade agreement is poised to be the largest the EU has reached; however, it still requires the European Parliament's approval before it can be enacted.

(With inputs from agencies.)