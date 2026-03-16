Cyprus Stages Prestigious Chess Candidates Amid Tensions

Despite the looming regional conflict, Cyprus will host the prestigious Candidates tournament as planned this month. FIDE, the world governing body for chess, dismissed venue change concerns, stating no threats justify such action.

The tournament, starting March 28, will decide challengers for the world championship titles held by India's D Gukesh and China's Ju Wenjun. Security concerns have led Indian star Koneru Humpy to consider withdrawal. Tensions rose following a drone attack on a British base in Cyprus, heightening fears of spillover from the conflict triggered by American-Israeli operations in Iran.

Located near conflict zones, Cyprus remains free of direct involvement. FIDE CEO Emil Sutovsky emphasized close monitoring of the situation with state authorities' assistance. High-profile participants R Praggnanandhaa, Divya Deshmukh, and R Vaishali are poised to compete. The event holds national significance, with Cyprus' president set to inaugurate it.

(With inputs from agencies.)