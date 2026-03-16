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Cyprus Stages Prestigious Chess Candidates Amid Tensions

Despite regional tensions, the chess Candidates tournament will take place in Cyprus as scheduled. Concerns arose due to a recent drone attack, but FIDE reassures there is no imminent threat. The event is crucial for determining challengers for the world championship crowns, with high expectations from participants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2026 18:36 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 18:36 IST
Cyprus Stages Prestigious Chess Candidates Amid Tensions
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Despite the looming regional conflict, Cyprus will host the prestigious Candidates tournament as planned this month. FIDE, the world governing body for chess, dismissed venue change concerns, stating no threats justify such action.

The tournament, starting March 28, will decide challengers for the world championship titles held by India's D Gukesh and China's Ju Wenjun. Security concerns have led Indian star Koneru Humpy to consider withdrawal. Tensions rose following a drone attack on a British base in Cyprus, heightening fears of spillover from the conflict triggered by American-Israeli operations in Iran.

Located near conflict zones, Cyprus remains free of direct involvement. FIDE CEO Emil Sutovsky emphasized close monitoring of the situation with state authorities' assistance. High-profile participants R Praggnanandhaa, Divya Deshmukh, and R Vaishali are poised to compete. The event holds national significance, with Cyprus' president set to inaugurate it.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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