Chevron's Commitment to Venezuelan Oil
A Chevron executive reaffirmed the company's continued investment in Venezuelan oil, during a meeting with former President Trump at the White House.
A Chevron executive announced on Friday that the company remains dedicated to investing in Venezuelan oil ventures.
The executive's comments were delivered during a meeting at the White House with former President Donald Trump.
This statement underscores Chevron's strategic focus on international energy investments amid shifting geopolitical scenarios.
