Left Menu

Chevron's Commitment to Venezuelan Oil

A Chevron executive reaffirmed the company's continued investment in Venezuelan oil, during a meeting with former President Trump at the White House.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-01-2026 02:08 IST | Created: 10-01-2026 02:08 IST
Chevron's Commitment to Venezuelan Oil
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A Chevron executive announced on Friday that the company remains dedicated to investing in Venezuelan oil ventures.

The executive's comments were delivered during a meeting at the White House with former President Donald Trump.

This statement underscores Chevron's strategic focus on international energy investments amid shifting geopolitical scenarios.

TRENDING

1
Stocks Surge as Job Figures Boost Economic Confidence

Stocks Surge as Job Figures Boost Economic Confidence

 Global
2
Trump's $200 Billion MBS Move: A Bold Bid to Tackle Housing Costs

Trump's $200 Billion MBS Move: A Bold Bid to Tackle Housing Costs

 Global
3
Exxon Mobil Eyes Return to Venezuela

Exxon Mobil Eyes Return to Venezuela

 Global
4
Pipe Bomb Suspect Denies Charges Amid Political Turmoil

Pipe Bomb Suspect Denies Charges Amid Political Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI must adopt healthcare-style consent rules

Agricultural waste could power next generation of biodegradable plastics

Machines still don’t know what harm is, and that’s a growing AI risk

Generative AI may be driving a global breakdown in shared reality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026