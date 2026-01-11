Left Menu

Politically Charged: ED vs. West Bengal Turmoil

CPI's D Raja criticizes the ED's operations in West Bengal, hinting at political chaos between TMC and BJP. The ED accuses CM Mamata Banerjee's government of interference during its raids. Both sides have approached the judiciary for resolution as tensions escalate over seized data and allegations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-01-2026 21:23 IST | Created: 11-01-2026 21:23 IST
Politically Charged: ED vs. West Bengal Turmoil
CPI General Secretary D Raja (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a vehement critique, CPI General Secretary D Raja accused the Enforcement Directorate (ED) of recklessness amid ongoing tensions with the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government. The controversy centers around ED's search operations at the Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) headquarters and its director's Kolkata residence.

Raja's remarks underscore the deep-seated political strife in West Bengal, where allegiances are starkly divided between the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the opposing BJP. He questioned the ED's timing and actions, suggesting a broader agenda aimed at political polarization.

The ED has taken matters to the Supreme Court, alleging obstruction by the state government. Concurrently, the West Bengal government filed pleas in both the Supreme Court and Calcutta High Court, seeking the return of seized data and documents. Each side awaits a legal resolution, as tensions mount.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dindigul Drama: DSP Shoots Murder Suspect in Self-Defense

Dindigul Drama: DSP Shoots Murder Suspect in Self-Defense

 India
2
Tragedy in Kathgodam: Farmer's Death Exposes Alleged Fraud in Rs 4 Crore Land Deal

Tragedy in Kathgodam: Farmer's Death Exposes Alleged Fraud in Rs 4 Crore Lan...

 India
3
Death toll in crackdown on nationwide protests in Iran spikes to at least 538 people, activists say, reports AP.

Death toll in crackdown on nationwide protests in Iran spikes to at least 53...

 Global
4
U.S.-Cuba Oil Tensions: Trump's Bold Move and Cuban Defiance

U.S.-Cuba Oil Tensions: Trump's Bold Move and Cuban Defiance

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI must adopt healthcare-style consent rules

Agricultural waste could power next generation of biodegradable plastics

Machines still don’t know what harm is, and that’s a growing AI risk

Generative AI may be driving a global breakdown in shared reality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026