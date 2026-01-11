Politically Charged: ED vs. West Bengal Turmoil

In a vehement critique, CPI General Secretary D Raja accused the Enforcement Directorate (ED) of recklessness amid ongoing tensions with the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government. The controversy centers around ED's search operations at the Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) headquarters and its director's Kolkata residence.

Raja's remarks underscore the deep-seated political strife in West Bengal, where allegiances are starkly divided between the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the opposing BJP. He questioned the ED's timing and actions, suggesting a broader agenda aimed at political polarization.

The ED has taken matters to the Supreme Court, alleging obstruction by the state government. Concurrently, the West Bengal government filed pleas in both the Supreme Court and Calcutta High Court, seeking the return of seized data and documents. Each side awaits a legal resolution, as tensions mount.

