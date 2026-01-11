Politically Charged: ED vs. West Bengal Turmoil
CPI's D Raja criticizes the ED's operations in West Bengal, hinting at political chaos between TMC and BJP. The ED accuses CM Mamata Banerjee's government of interference during its raids. Both sides have approached the judiciary for resolution as tensions escalate over seized data and allegations.
- Country:
- India
In a vehement critique, CPI General Secretary D Raja accused the Enforcement Directorate (ED) of recklessness amid ongoing tensions with the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government. The controversy centers around ED's search operations at the Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) headquarters and its director's Kolkata residence.
Raja's remarks underscore the deep-seated political strife in West Bengal, where allegiances are starkly divided between the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the opposing BJP. He questioned the ED's timing and actions, suggesting a broader agenda aimed at political polarization.
The ED has taken matters to the Supreme Court, alleging obstruction by the state government. Concurrently, the West Bengal government filed pleas in both the Supreme Court and Calcutta High Court, seeking the return of seized data and documents. Each side awaits a legal resolution, as tensions mount.
(With inputs from agencies.)
