Gujarat Extends 'Somnath Swabhiman Parv' Celebrations: A Historic Blast of Culture and Devotion

The Gujarat State Government has extended the celebrations of 'Somnath Swabhiman Parv' to January 15, acknowledging the public's sentiments and demand for more participation in this grand cultural event. Originally scheduled from January 8 to 11, the event sees an extended run following enthusiastic public response.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi graced the event with his presence, emphasizing the importance of faith, devotion, and the opportunity for more people to partake. Agriculture Minister Shri Jitubhai Vaghani noted the historic and inspiring nature of the celebrations. The event includes significant attractions such as the 'Shaurya Yatra,' which witnessed participation by over one lakh devotees.

The festival, marked by unprecedented cultural fervor, is conducted under the leadership of Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. Major highlights include a 72-hour Akhand Omkar chant, a drone show involving 3,000 drones, and artistic displays from various states. These events aim to enhance the devotional and cultural experience, with extended activities running until January 15 to maximize engagement nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)