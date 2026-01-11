Left Menu

Gujarat Extends 'Somnath Swabhiman Parv' Celebrations: A Historic Blast of Culture and Devotion

In response to public demand and the spirit of devotion, the Gujarat State Government has extended the 'Somnath Swabhiman Parv' celebrations until January 15. With Prime Minister Narendra Modi in attendance, the festival at Somnath features cultural events, including a 72-hour chant and a spectacular drone show.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-01-2026 21:34 IST | Created: 11-01-2026 21:34 IST
Gujarat Extends 'Somnath Swabhiman Parv' Celebrations: A Historic Blast of Culture and Devotion
People creatively showcased placards highlighting the saga of Somnath (Photo/Gujarat CMO). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Gujarat State Government has extended the celebrations of 'Somnath Swabhiman Parv' to January 15, acknowledging the public's sentiments and demand for more participation in this grand cultural event. Originally scheduled from January 8 to 11, the event sees an extended run following enthusiastic public response.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi graced the event with his presence, emphasizing the importance of faith, devotion, and the opportunity for more people to partake. Agriculture Minister Shri Jitubhai Vaghani noted the historic and inspiring nature of the celebrations. The event includes significant attractions such as the 'Shaurya Yatra,' which witnessed participation by over one lakh devotees.

The festival, marked by unprecedented cultural fervor, is conducted under the leadership of Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. Major highlights include a 72-hour Akhand Omkar chant, a drone show involving 3,000 drones, and artistic displays from various states. These events aim to enhance the devotional and cultural experience, with extended activities running until January 15 to maximize engagement nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Cuba Oil Tensions: Trump's Bold Move and Cuban Defiance

U.S.-Cuba Oil Tensions: Trump's Bold Move and Cuban Defiance

 Global
2
Ahmedabad Lions Roar to Victory Over Delhi Superheros in ISPL Thriller

Ahmedabad Lions Roar to Victory Over Delhi Superheros in ISPL Thriller

 India
3
Over 10,670 people detained in crackdown on nationwide protests in Iran, activists say, reports AP.

Over 10,670 people detained in crackdown on nationwide protests in Iran, act...

 Global
4
Village Head Arrested for Controversial Remarks Against Religion

Village Head Arrested for Controversial Remarks Against Religion

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI must adopt healthcare-style consent rules

Agricultural waste could power next generation of biodegradable plastics

Machines still don’t know what harm is, and that’s a growing AI risk

Generative AI may be driving a global breakdown in shared reality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026