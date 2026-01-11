Severe Cold and Rain Alerts: Schools in Ranchi Shuttered, Tamil Nadu Braces for Downpour

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Ranchi has predicted sustained severe cold and cold wave conditions in the district, prompting a Yellow Zone designation and associated warnings. Accordingly, the Ranchi Deputy Commissioner, Manjunath Bhajantri, has issued guidelines to address this forthcoming cold spell.

In light of health and safety concerns for students, arrangements under Section 163 of the Indian Civil Defence Code have been made. All private schools in Ranchi will halt teaching for KG to Class 6 from January 12 to January 14. For Classes 7 to 12, sessions will start at 10:00 AM, with school management responsible for implementing these directives. Exams can proceed at schools' discretion. Parents, students, and school staff are advised to take precautions against cold.

Meanwhile, in Tamil Nadu, the Northeast Monsoon has brought rains to several regions, maintaining stable temperatures slightly above normal. The Regional Meteorological Centre in Chennai forecasts light to moderate rainfall over the next week, with heavy rainfall alerts for districts such as Villupuram, Chengalpattu, and The Nilgiris, stepping up on January 11 and 12 across various districts.