Freezing Kyiv: Power Struggles Amid Russian Attacks

Kyiv faces severe heating and power shortages following relentless Russian attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure. With temperatures plummeting, over 1,000 apartment buildings remain without heating. President Zelenskiy accuses Russia of targeting civilians deliberately. Efforts to restore essential utilities continue amid ongoing hostilities and challenging weather conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-01-2026 02:09 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 02:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

More than 1,000 apartment buildings in Kyiv remain without heating following a recent Russian attack, according to local authorities. Russia has intensified its assault on Ukraine's energy infrastructure since invading in 2022.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy reported that Russia launched 1,100 drones, over 890 guided bombs, and more than 50 missiles against Ukraine in the past week. A missile strike on Kyiv left the city without power and heating during a cold snap, with partial restoration only beginning by Sunday.

The ongoing war, now in its fourth winter, threatens to be the harshest yet as damage to the energy grid leaves utilities on the brink of collapse and temperatures set to fall further. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko states the energy supply situation remains difficult. Despite continued restoration work, severe frosts complicate recovery efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

