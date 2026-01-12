Mithila Mourns: The Last Maharani of Darbhanga Passes Away

The Mithila region of Bihar is engulfed in mourning following the demise of Maharani Kamasundari Devi, the last reigning Maharani of Darbhanga. The revered queen, who was the third wife of Maharaja Kameshwar Singh, had been ailing for six months and passed away at the Kalyani residence in Darbhanga.

Upon her passing, the royal family swiftly initiated funeral arrangements. Maharaja Kameshwar Singh, to whom she was wed in 1940, was her consort, and she was born in 1930. Her death is being observed as a significant loss, with dignitaries and family members extending their condolences.

Post the Maharaja's death in 1962, Maharani Kamasundari Devi founded the Kalyani Foundation, memorializing him with a library that houses over 15,000 books. Her stewardship of literary and cultural activities through the foundation has left an indelible legacy, with her passing symbolizing the end of an illustrious era for Darbhanga.

