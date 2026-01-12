Left Menu

Mithila Mourns: The Last Maharani of Darbhanga Passes Away

The recent passing of Maharani Kamasundari Devi, the last Maharani of Darbhanga, has plunged the Mithila region into mourning. Known for her cultural contributions, she was the third wife of Maharaja Kameshwar Singh. Her death marks the end of an era for the Darbhanga royal family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-01-2026 11:14 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 11:14 IST
Mithila Mourns: The Last Maharani of Darbhanga Passes Away
Late Maharani Kamasundari Devi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Mithila region of Bihar is engulfed in mourning following the demise of Maharani Kamasundari Devi, the last reigning Maharani of Darbhanga. The revered queen, who was the third wife of Maharaja Kameshwar Singh, had been ailing for six months and passed away at the Kalyani residence in Darbhanga.

Upon her passing, the royal family swiftly initiated funeral arrangements. Maharaja Kameshwar Singh, to whom she was wed in 1940, was her consort, and she was born in 1930. Her death is being observed as a significant loss, with dignitaries and family members extending their condolences.

Post the Maharaja's death in 1962, Maharani Kamasundari Devi founded the Kalyani Foundation, memorializing him with a library that houses over 15,000 books. Her stewardship of literary and cultural activities through the foundation has left an indelible legacy, with her passing symbolizing the end of an illustrious era for Darbhanga.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gang Rivalries Unveiled: A Capture Unravels Underworld Secrets

Gang Rivalries Unveiled: A Capture Unravels Underworld Secrets

 India
2
Hong Kong's Landmark Trial: Jimmy Lai and the Fight for Democracy

Hong Kong's Landmark Trial: Jimmy Lai and the Fight for Democracy

 Global
3
Controversy Erupts Over Pre-Poll Disbursement in Maharashtra

Controversy Erupts Over Pre-Poll Disbursement in Maharashtra

 India
4
Revolutionizing Road Safety: IIT Indore's AI-Powered Traffic System

Revolutionizing Road Safety: IIT Indore's AI-Powered Traffic System

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026