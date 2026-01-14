Left Menu

CBI Cracks Down on Sophisticated VOIP Scam in Bihar

The Central Bureau of Investigation has taken over the probe into an illegal VOIP operation in Bihar's Narayanpur village. Mastermind Mukesh Kumar was converting internet calls into voice calls for cybercriminal purposes. The scam, linked to possible terror-related activities, was initially cracked by Bihar Police.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2026 18:06 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 18:06 IST
CBI Cracks Down on Sophisticated VOIP Scam in Bihar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has assumed control of an investigation into an alleged illegal phone exchange operating from Narayanpur village in Bihar. The operation, reportedly led by Mukesh Kumar, converted VOIP (Voice Over Internet Protocol) calls into standard voice calls, facilitating various cybercrimes, according to officials.

The probe agency has registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Kumar and two others, Rejaul Haque and Muktadir Hossain from Malda, who allegedly supplied 67 suspicious SIM cards used in the rogue exchange. The Bihar Police uncovered the illicit operation in July last year, prompting the state government to transfer the case to the CBI.

The CBI's involvement follows a notification from the central government. Bihar Police's Digital Intelligence Unit had identified a complex SIM box setup used to mask international calls as local calls, enabling the circumvention of high international charges and facilitating scams. These activities possibly aided terror groups abroad in maintaining contact with sleeper cells and anti-national elements domestically, as alleged by police.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Winter Air Pollution Triggers Respiratory Health Crisis in Delhi

Winter Air Pollution Triggers Respiratory Health Crisis in Delhi

 India
2
Massive Banking Fraud Uncovered: The Banco Master Scandal

Massive Banking Fraud Uncovered: The Banco Master Scandal

 Global
3
Amrit Bharat Express: Revolutionizing Rail Connectivity and Comfort in India

Amrit Bharat Express: Revolutionizing Rail Connectivity and Comfort in India

 India
4
U.S. Personnel Withdrawal Amid Regional Tensions

U.S. Personnel Withdrawal Amid Regional Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Open education policies aren't enough to fix global schooling gaps

Regulatory gaps emerge as EU banks deploy AI under conflicting AML and AI rules

Generative AI opens Pandora’s box of deepfake and fraud risks

Climate crisis challenges core assumptions of modern urban planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026