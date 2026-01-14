Iran's Justice Faces International Tension Amidst Protest Crackdown

The Iranian judiciary signaled impending swift trials and executions for those detained during ongoing nationwide protests, despite a strong warning from U.S. President Donald Trump. Judiciary chief Gholamhossein Mohseni-Ejei's comments come amid concerns that executions may soon occur, as activists had cautioned earlier.

Protests have led to a deadly government response, with the Human Rights Activists News Agency, based in the U.S., reporting more than 2,571 fatalities. This surpasses any previous protest death tolls in Iran by a significant margin and calls to mind the tumult following Iran's 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Meanwhile, the Iranian government organized a mass funeral for about 100 security force personnel killed in the unrest, amid earlier forecasts of 300 casualties. Authorities continue managing demonstrations with personnel in plainclothes patrolling neighborhoods, even as reports highlight the presence of military forces as limited to barracks.

