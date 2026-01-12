Madhya Pradesh CM Declares 2026 as 'Farmers' Welfare Year'

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav paid heartfelt tributes to Swami Vivekananda on his birth anniversary and announced 2026 as 'Farmers' Welfare Year'. In his address, CM Yadav highlighted the government's decision to allocate the year to boosting farmers' welfare underlining the importance of agricultural enhancement.

With initiatives set to roll out throughout the year, coordinated efforts by 16 departments, including horticulture, animal husbandry, and various agriculture-related industries, aim to improve agriculture and increase farmers' income. This collaboration seeks to address crucial areas like marketing, production cost, and overall agricultural welfare.

Launching 'Krishak Kalyan Varsh' in Bhopal, CM Yadav stressed the importance of not just raising production but also improving income and reducing costs. He noted Madhya Pradesh's 16 percent agricultural growth rate as evidence of successful policy initiatives. The state's commitment is to foster farmer prosperity and a thriving rural economy.

