Defensive Front: Russian Air Defense Engages Ukrainian Attack

Russian air defense systems engaged to counter a Ukrainian air attack on Taganrog, as reported by Yuri Slyusar, the governor of Rostov region. Details regarding the on-ground impact are still being clarified, according to a message posted by Slyusar on the Telegram app.

Russian air defense systems were activated to fend off a Ukrainian air attack targeting Taganrog. This incident highlights the escalating tensions between the two nations.

Yuri Slyusar, the governor of the Rostov region, confirmed the defensive maneuvers in a statement on Tuesday.

As of now, the specific impact on the ground remains under assessment, according to Slyusar's announcement on the Telegram messaging app.

