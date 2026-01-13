Defensive Front: Russian Air Defense Engages Ukrainian Attack
Russian air defense systems engaged to counter a Ukrainian air attack on Taganrog, as reported by Yuri Slyusar, the governor of Rostov region. Details regarding the on-ground impact are still being clarified, according to a message posted by Slyusar on the Telegram app.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2026 09:39 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 09:39 IST
Yuri Slyusar, the governor of the Rostov region, confirmed the defensive maneuvers in a statement on Tuesday.
As of now, the specific impact on the ground remains under assessment, according to Slyusar's announcement on the Telegram messaging app.
