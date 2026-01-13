Defensive Front: Russian Air Defense Engages Ukrainian Attack

Russian air defense systems were activated to fend off a Ukrainian air attack targeting Taganrog. This incident highlights the escalating tensions between the two nations.

Yuri Slyusar, the governor of the Rostov region, confirmed the defensive maneuvers in a statement on Tuesday.

As of now, the specific impact on the ground remains under assessment, according to Slyusar's announcement on the Telegram messaging app.

(With inputs from agencies.)