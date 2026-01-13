India Celebrates Unity with Harvest Festivals

In a heartwarming display of unity, President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday conveyed her best wishes on the occasion of Lohri, Makar Sankranti, Pongal, and Magh Bihu. She emphasized that these festivals are a testament to India's rich agricultural heritage and national cohesion.

President Murmu's message, shared via an 'X' post, expressed gratitude to nature and acknowledged the contributions of farmers. 'Heartfelt greetings to all Indians living in the country and abroad. These festivals are expressions of our appreciation towards nature and the farmer benefactors,' she said. She wished for happiness and prosperity for all citizens.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also extended their greetings, underscoring the joy and celebration these festivals bring. Magh Bihu, celebrated with community feasts, marks the harvest's end in Assam. These diverse celebrations, including bonfires and folk songs, fill India with warmth and joy during the festive season.

