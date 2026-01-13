Winter's Chill: Increased Heart Attack Risks and Vital Precautions

Heart attacks rank among the leading causes of death worldwide, with the World Health Organization reporting 19.8 million fatalities from cardiovascular diseases in 2022. The risk of these incidents escalates during winter, prompting medical experts to urge heightened caution.

Dr. Rajiv Narang from AIIMS Delhi underscores the importance of rising gradually from bed to avoid sudden blood pressure drops. He advises avoiding early morning cold exposure by dressing warmly and opting for afternoon walks instead.

Winter poses increased risks due to factors like pollution and vasoconstriction, raising blood pressure. Regular monitoring, warm clothing, avoiding excessive salt, and proper hydration are crucial, particularly for those with preexisting conditions. Ensuring such precautions can significantly reduce the incidence of winter-related heart issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)