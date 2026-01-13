Left Menu

Tragic Accident at IIT-Bhubaneswar: PhD Scholar Loses Life

A fatal accident occurred on the IIT-Bhubaneswar campus when a PhD scholar's scooter collided with a median, resulting in one death and leaving another critically injured. The incident happened late Monday night. Despite prompt medical assistance, one student died, and the other remains in stable condition in intensive care.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 13-01-2026 12:34 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 12:34 IST
A tragic accident unfolded late Monday night on the IIT-Bhubaneswar campus, resulting in the death of a PhD scholar after a scooter crash. According to an official statement, the incident occurred at approximately 11.20 pm when the vehicle hit a median, causing severe injuries to the rider.

Security personnel, alerted by the crash, swiftly arrived at the scene to find the rider critically injured and the pillion conscious on the pavement. The immediate medical response included transporting both individuals to the institution's Sanjeevan Hospital.

Further treatment took place at Manipal Hospital, where the severely injured student was declared dead. The pillion rider, however, remains stable in the Neuro ICU. The campus community is mourning the loss and emphasizing the need for enhanced safety measures.

