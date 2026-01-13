BJP Backs 'Keralam' Renaming: A Push Against Fragmentation

The Kerala chapter of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has aligned with the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) in backing the initiative to rename the state of Kerala to 'Keralam.' Seeking the intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP supports the change as a measure against extremist forces pushing for religiously-based district divisions.

Rajeev Chandrasekhar, the BJP state chief, made the party's position explicit in letters to both the Prime Minister and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The renaming proposal is designed to safeguard linguistic culture and traditions, recognizing the region's thousands of years of heritage. Chandrasekhar emphasized his hopes that aligning the state's name with its traditional roots would aid in its protection against divisive forces.

The Kerala Legislative Assembly had previously passed a resolution in favor of this change, aiming for uniformity across languages. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan highlighted the importance of the renaming in uniting Malayalam-speaking communities, a sentiment echoing back to the national freedom struggle era.