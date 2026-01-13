Left Menu

Supreme Court Delays Decision on Hawara's Prison Transfer Request

The Supreme Court postponed a hearing on Jagtar Singh Hawara's request to transfer from Delhi's Tihar Jail to a Punjab prison, as Solicitor General Tushar Mehta was unavailable. Hawara, a Babbar Khalsa terrorist, serves life for the 1995 murder of Punjab's ex-chief minister. Hawara cites his Punjab roots and prisoner conduct for transfer consideration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2026 12:32 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 12:32 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has pushed back a hearing regarding Jagtar Singh Hawara's appeal to be moved from Delhi's Tihar Jail to a prison in Punjab. The delay occurred because Solicitor General Tushar Mehta was not present.

Hawara, a member of Babbar Khalsa, is currently serving a life sentence for his role in the assassination of former Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh in 1995. The apex court had previously addressed the governments involved, seeking their responses to Hawara's plea.

Hawara emphasizes his unblemished prison behavior, apart from a jailbreak in 2004, to bolster his transfer case. He also highlights his family ties to Punjab and argues for relocation based on his native roots. Previous co-convicts have already been shifted closer to Punjab, strengthening his claims for a transfer.

