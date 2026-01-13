Left Menu

Karnataka's Hate Speech Bill Sparks Political Turmoil; Upcoming Sports Meet to Bring Positivity

Karnataka's Home Minister, G Parameshwara, defends the state's Hate Speech Bill, criticizing the confusion stirred by opposition. Meanwhile, a major sports event will commence in Tumakuru, drawing participation from 8,000 athletes. The gathering aims to foster unity, mitigating the current political unrest.

13-01-2026
Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka's Hate Speech Bill, introduced by the state government with a long-term vision, faces opposition backlash, stirring political unrest. Home Minister G Parameshwara expressed concerns over misleading statements, emphasizing the bill's societal impact. Assurances were given to the governor for any required clarifications.

The bill passed after extensive discussions and encounters significant resistance from BJP leaders. Minister Parameshwara accused the opposition of creating unnecessary 'ruckus' in the assembly, emphasizing the bill's detailed presentation and readiness to address the governor's inquiries. The Governor's assent remains pivotal amidst ongoing controversy.

On a more positive note, Parameshwara and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar focus on fostering unity through an upcoming state-level sports meet in Tumakuru. Starting January 16, the event features 8,000 participants across 27 sports, concluding on January 22 with the governor's attendance. Despite logistical confusions, the venue outside Mahatma Gandhi Stadium is set, highlighting Tumakuru's commitment to sports development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

