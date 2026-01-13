J&K Terminates Five Gov. Employees Over Terror Links in Major Security Sweep

In a significant crackdown on the terror ecosystem and its infiltration into government structures, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha dismissed five government employees for alleged ties to terrorist activities, according to officials.

Sources suggest these individuals were embedded in the government by terror groups and Pakistan's ISI over the years, with the intent to destabilize administration and threaten national security. Among the terminated employees are a teacher linked to Lashkar-e-Toiba, a lab technician associated with Hizb-ul-Mujahideen, and others from various departments.

Sinha's efforts to erode terrorist influence in J&K began in 2021, leading to the dismissal of over 85 employees with terror affiliations. This aligns with India's broader directive to counteract terror operations and fortify the region's security following the abrogation of Article 370, under the directive of Home Minister Amit Shah.

