Rising Tensions: Drone Attacks on Greek Oil Tankers in the Black Sea

Three Greek-managed oil tankers were attacked by drones while en route to load crude from a Russian terminal, significantly impacting Kazakhstan's oil exports via the Black Sea. The strikes are expected to drive up shipping and insurance costs as global oil supply concerns heighten.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2026 18:42 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 18:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a dramatic escalation of risk in the Black Sea, three Greek-managed oil tankers came under drone attack on Tuesday. The tankers were on their way to Russia's Yuzhnaya Ozereyevka terminal, a pivotal hub for Kazakh crude oil exports, according to exclusive sources speaking to Reuters.

The strikes occur against a backdrop of plummeting oil production in Kazakhstan, with figures dropping by 35% since the start of January. Export constraints through the Black Sea terminal were cited as a principal cause, exacerbating global oil supply challenges. Despite these setbacks, Kazakhstan's energy ministry confirmed ongoing exports, albeit at diminished capacity.

These attacks could trigger a surge in both shipping and insurance costs for those utilizing Black Sea routes, handling over 2% of global crude. The tankers, including Delta Harmony and Matilda, suffered minor damages that are repairable, but the incidents underscore increasing geopolitical tensions in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Rethinking SDG priorities as 2030 approaches

Unchecked AI growth could deepen climate chaos

AI and AR form powerful engagement loop in global e-commerce platforms

Algorithm-led healthcare forces rethink of consent, accountability, and diagnosis

