In a troubling escalation of maritime conflicts, three Greek-managed oil tankers were targeted by unidentified drones in the Black Sea on Tuesday. The vessels were en route to a key terminal on Russia's coast, the primary export hub for Kazakh oil, according to reliable sources speaking to Reuters.

The attacks come at a time when Kazakhstan's oil production has plummeted by 35% from January 1 to January 12. This significant drop is attributed to export challenges, severely impacting American oil corporations operating in the region. Ukrainian drone activity targeting Russian energy infrastructure is seen as a pressure tactic to compel Moscow to cease its war on Ukraine, though the perpetrators of these latest strikes remain unidentified.

Chevron, which had a tanker involved in the incidents, confirmed that its crew is safe and the vessel is stable, with coordination underway with relevant authorities. The strikes could heighten shipping and insurance costs for oil loading at Black Sea terminals, currently handling more than 2% of the global crude supply.