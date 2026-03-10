Global Political Agenda: Key Diplomatic Meetings and Political Events

The global political landscape is set for significant diplomatic engagements and political events in March and April, as outlined in a comprehensive diary. The diary includes state visits, international conferences, and elections that will shape international relations across continents.

Among notable events, the German Foreign Minister meets his Cypriot counterpart in Athens, while the Armenian Prime Minister embarks on a visit to France. In Seoul, Ghana's President plans a working visit to South Korea. The diary also notes the engagement between the Irish Premier and Spanish Prime Minister in Madrid on Middle Eastern conflicts.

Key anniversaries such as the 67th anniversary of the Dalai Lama's exile and the 15th anniversary of the Sendai tsunami are also marked. Meanwhile, US President Trump is slated for a crucial meeting with Chinese leadership in Beijing, coinciding with international economic and finance-related gatherings.

(With inputs from agencies.)