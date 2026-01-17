Museveni's Resounding Victory in Uganda's Presidential Election
President Yoweri Museveni has secured a landslide victory in Uganda's presidential election, reaffirming his longstanding leadership. The announcement was made by the chief of the electoral commission, marking yet another term for Museveni in his extended presidency over the East African nation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kampala | Updated: 17-01-2026 18:43 IST | Created: 17-01-2026 18:43 IST
- Country:
- Uganda
Veteran President Yoweri Museveni emerged as the overwhelming winner in Uganda's presidential election, the electoral commission's chief announced on Saturday.
Museveni's victory extends his decades-long leadership, further consolidating his hold on power in Uganda.
This win underscores Museveni's enduring influence in the political landscape of the East African country.
(With inputs from agencies.)
