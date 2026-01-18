Left Menu

Syrian Army Seizes Strategic Freedom Dam

The Syrian army has claimed control over the strategic Freedom Dam and a military airport in Tabqa, defying U.S. requests to pause its advancement through Kurdish-held areas.

Updated: 18-01-2026 02:38 IST | Created: 18-01-2026 02:38 IST
In a significant military advancement, the Syrian army has successfully taken control of the major Freedom Dam, previously known as the Baath Dam, located west of Raqaa. This development, reported on Saturday by state-run Ekhbariya TV, marks a critical point in the ongoing conflict.

In addition to the dam, the Syrian forces have also seized the military airport in the city of Tabqa. These strategic acquisitions highlight the military's expanding reach and influence in the region.

These advancements occur despite the United States' calls for the Syrian army to cease its progress through regions held by Kurdish forces, underscoring the complex dynamics of territorial control in the war-torn nation.

