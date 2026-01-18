Strategic Expansion: Misurata Free Zone Boost

On Sunday, Libya will formalize a strategic partnership with international companies aimed at expanding and developing the Misurata Free Zone. This initiative is projected to attract a significant $2.7 billion in investments, according to Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibah's announcement on platform X.

Set to sign agreements with firms from Qatar, Italy, and Switzerland, this development underscores Libya's commitment to boosting its economic footprint. The anticipated deals are more than just financial commitments; they represent a robust push towards enhancing operational capabilities.

Estimates suggest that the Misurata Free Zone's expansion could generate operating revenues of approximately $500 million annually, marking a transformative step for the region's economic landscape and signaling new opportunities for international trade alliances.

