Canada could send small contingent of troops to Greenland, says source

Canada is considering whether to send a small contingent of ‌troops to Greenland to take part in NATO military exercises, a source directly familiar ⁠with the matter said on Monday.

The news was first reported by the CBC News and the Globe and Mail newspaper. Military officials have ​presented plans for the operation to the government and are ‍awaiting a decision from Prime Minister Mark Carney, said the source, who requested anonymity given the sensitivity of the matter.

Carney's office declined to comment. U.S. President ⁠Donald ‌Trump's threats ⁠to take Greenland pose a challenge for Carney, who is keen to show ‍solidarity with European allies while trying to stay on the right ​side of Trump, who has in the past threatened to ⁠annex Canada.

"We're concerned about this escalation, to be absolutely clear... we always will ⁠support sovereignty and territorial integrity of countries, wherever their geographic location is," Carney told reporters in Doha on Sunday. European countries ⁠sent small numbers of military personnel to Greenland last week.

Germany, France, ⁠Sweden, Norway, ‌Finland and the Netherlands have said they are sending military staff to begin preparations for larger drills ⁠later this year.

