Indian Companies Rethink Global Strategy in Favor of Domestic Opportunities

Indian companies with extensive global operations are increasingly choosing to list domestically, motivated by India's robust consumption economy and expanding retail investor numbers. Members of the Investment Management Association of Singapore (IMAS) conveyed these insights on Tuesday, highlighting the swift change in the trading landscape.

Dhanajay Phadnis of IMAS noted the surge in equities supply by 2025, juxtaposed with foreign investor-driven volumes now being overshadowed by local interests. Such dynamics, he said, bolster the long-term confidence in India's economic narrative, a sentiment reiterated in the 2026 IMAS survey findings.

Despite India's equities being relatively high-priced compared to peers like China and South Korea, investor sentiment remains dynamic. The survey, involving over USD 35 trillion in assets from 63 firms, flags 2026's geopolitical risks and central bank independence concerns as pivotal themes shaping Asian market optimism.

