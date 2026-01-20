Left Menu

Indian Companies Rethink Global Strategy in Favor of Domestic Opportunities

Indian firms with strong overseas operations are increasingly listing in India, drawn by local market growth and investor interest. IMAS highlights strong IPO activity and changing trading dynamics driven by local investors. Despite costly equity markets, global managers remain optimistic about India's potential amidst geopolitical uncertainties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 20-01-2026 16:42 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 16:42 IST
Indian Companies Rethink Global Strategy in Favor of Domestic Opportunities
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Singapore

Indian companies with extensive global operations are increasingly choosing to list domestically, motivated by India's robust consumption economy and expanding retail investor numbers. Members of the Investment Management Association of Singapore (IMAS) conveyed these insights on Tuesday, highlighting the swift change in the trading landscape.

Dhanajay Phadnis of IMAS noted the surge in equities supply by 2025, juxtaposed with foreign investor-driven volumes now being overshadowed by local interests. Such dynamics, he said, bolster the long-term confidence in India's economic narrative, a sentiment reiterated in the 2026 IMAS survey findings.

Despite India's equities being relatively high-priced compared to peers like China and South Korea, investor sentiment remains dynamic. The survey, involving over USD 35 trillion in assets from 63 firms, flags 2026's geopolitical risks and central bank independence concerns as pivotal themes shaping Asian market optimism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Exam Fraud Crackdown: RSMSSB Technical Head Among Five Arrested

Exam Fraud Crackdown: RSMSSB Technical Head Among Five Arrested

 India
2
Market Turmoil and Tariff Tensions: Wall Street Braces for Volatility

Market Turmoil and Tariff Tensions: Wall Street Braces for Volatility

 Global
3
Davos Under Fire: Global Leaders Converge Amid Controversies

Davos Under Fire: Global Leaders Converge Amid Controversies

 Switzerland
4
Justice Served: Key Accused in 2021 Aligarh Hooch Tragedy Sentenced

Justice Served: Key Accused in 2021 Aligarh Hooch Tragedy Sentenced

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Hidden Risk Behind Stablecoins: What Happens When Digital Money Gets Big

WHO Report: How Walking and Cycling Can Help Fix Europe’s Growing Mental Health Crisis

Why Export Booms Raise Saving in Some Countries but Fuel Consumption in Others

Turkey’s Inflation Shift: How Sticky Services Prices Undermine Currency Stability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026