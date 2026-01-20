China's Market Openness: A Double-Edged Sword

China has reiterated its commitment to global trade, claiming it never consciously pursued a trade surplus. Vice Premier He Lifeng shared this message during a speech at the World Economic Forum on Tuesday.

He Lifeng stated that China is prepared to expand its role not only as the world's factory but also as a major market for global goods. The country aims to be more welcoming to imports by amplifying its efforts.

This announcement at the WEF's annual meeting in Davos highlights China's pledge to balance its international trade footprint and its readiness to integrate further into the global economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)