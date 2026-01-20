Left Menu

China's Market Openness: A Double-Edged Sword

China, traditionally seen as a global manufacturing hub, expresses its willingness to also serve as the world's market. At the World Economic Forum, Vice Premier He Lifeng emphasised that China never deliberately aims for a trade surplus and aims to expand imports more vigorously.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Davos | Updated: 20-01-2026 16:54 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 16:54 IST
China has reiterated its commitment to global trade, claiming it never consciously pursued a trade surplus. Vice Premier He Lifeng shared this message during a speech at the World Economic Forum on Tuesday.

He Lifeng stated that China is prepared to expand its role not only as the world's factory but also as a major market for global goods. The country aims to be more welcoming to imports by amplifying its efforts.

This announcement at the WEF's annual meeting in Davos highlights China's pledge to balance its international trade footprint and its readiness to integrate further into the global economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

