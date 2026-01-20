Himachal Pradesh Pioneers Road Safety Reforms with Modern Technologies

Himachal Pradesh is ramping up efforts to improve road safety by implementing modern technology and upgrading infrastructure. Deputy Chief Minister and Transport Minister Mukesh Agnihotri announced the state's plans during a recent Transport Development and Road Safety Committee meeting, emphasizing the integration of digital reforms for enhancing departmental services.

The state's initiatives include transitioning from manual processes to automated systems, significantly impacting driving licenses and vehicle fitness certificates issuance. As part of infrastructure improvements, Automated Testing Stations (ATS) are being established, and proposals to reduce land requirements for such projects are in progress.

Responding to safety concerns, the government is setting up vehicle scrapping centers, subsidizing eco-friendly taxi schemes, and enhancing emergency response systems. With crash barriers on just four percent of roads, addressing accident-prone areas is a top priority. Meanwhile, the state anticipates a substantial boost in revenue from its reformed transport strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)