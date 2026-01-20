Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Pioneers Road Safety Reforms with Modern Technologies

Himachal Pradesh intensifies road safety initiatives, introducing modern technologies and infrastructure upgrades. Led by Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri, efforts include digital transformation, vehicle scrapping, and emergency response enhancements. The state plans significant revenue growth, eco-friendly transport projects, and improved road safety measures in the coming years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-01-2026 17:12 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 17:12 IST
Himachal Pradesh Pioneers Road Safety Reforms with Modern Technologies
Himachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri at the meeting (Photo: @Agnihotriinc/X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh is ramping up efforts to improve road safety by implementing modern technology and upgrading infrastructure. Deputy Chief Minister and Transport Minister Mukesh Agnihotri announced the state's plans during a recent Transport Development and Road Safety Committee meeting, emphasizing the integration of digital reforms for enhancing departmental services.

The state's initiatives include transitioning from manual processes to automated systems, significantly impacting driving licenses and vehicle fitness certificates issuance. As part of infrastructure improvements, Automated Testing Stations (ATS) are being established, and proposals to reduce land requirements for such projects are in progress.

Responding to safety concerns, the government is setting up vehicle scrapping centers, subsidizing eco-friendly taxi schemes, and enhancing emergency response systems. With crash barriers on just four percent of roads, addressing accident-prone areas is a top priority. Meanwhile, the state anticipates a substantial boost in revenue from its reformed transport strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

