U.S. Treasury Advocates for Credit Card Industry Debate

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent encourages discussions around credit card company practices, aligning with Senator Elizabeth Warren's concerns about economic inequality. While the Trump administration agrees on protecting the poorer population, it does not support her call for increased regulation of the credit sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 20-01-2026 17:23 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 17:23 IST
  • United States

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has opened the door for discussions surrounding the operational practices of credit card companies, signaling a noteworthy moment in financial oversight.

In a conversation with CNBC, Bessent endorsed the sentiment voiced by Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren, recognizing that economically disadvantaged groups should not bear an undue financial burden.

However, the Trump administration remains cautious, acknowledging the fairness issue but refraining from backing Warren's initiative to impose stricter controls and regulations on credit activity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

