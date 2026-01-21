Left Menu

Delhi Police Dismiss Religious Conversion Claims at JMI Assault Case

Delhi Police clarified that a reported assault at Jamia Millia Islamia involved no religious conversion as claimed. An FIR was filed against an associate professor for alleged assault. Investigation continues, with warnings against spreading unfounded rumors that could disrupt communal harmony.

Representative image (Photo/Delhi Police). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Police have issued a clarification regarding an assault complaint reported earlier this year at Jamia Millia Islamia Polytechnic, asserting that claims of a religious conversion angle are "misleading and baseless." An employee accused a faculty member of physical assault and caste-related abuse.

The complainant, Ramphool Meena, an Upper Division Clerk, filed an FIR against Associate Professor Riyazzuddin with charges under the SC/ST Act and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Police initiated legal proceedings and are gathering evidence.

Authorities stressed no conversion allegations exist and cautioned against circulating false information that may disrupt communal harmony. Meena has been transferred, and the university remains silent on the accusations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

