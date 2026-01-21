Dwarka Police Nabs Armed Offenders in Anti-Theft Operation

The Anti-Auto Theft Squad (AATS) of Dwarka District has successfully detained two individuals, identified as Ravi alias Budhi alias Jalebi and Nishant, for possessing illegal firearms. Authorities discovered two country-made pistols and two live cartridges in their possession, marking a significant operation by the dedicated Dwarka team.

On January 11, 2026, acting on human intelligence inputs, the police arrested Ravi, a known habitual offender with 14 previous criminal cases, with a loaded country-made pistol. Investigations revealed that Ravi had joined the Saddam Gouri gang, aiming to extort money from local drug peddlers by obtaining weapons from Nishant.

Further probing led to Nishant's arrest, where another country-made pistol and a live cartridge were confiscated. These arrests come after Dwarka's previous crackdown on the Saddam Gouri gang, capturing notorious members involved in violent crimes, underscoring police efforts in dismantling gang activities in Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)