Left Menu

Rupee Hits All-Time Low Amid Global Tensions

The rupee slid 61 paise to hit a record low of 91.58 against the US dollar, influenced by foreign fund outflows and tensions with Europe over Greenland. This depreciation reflects broader geopolitical strains affecting market sentiment and asset prices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 21-01-2026 12:43 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 12:43 IST
Rupee Hits All-Time Low Amid Global Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant downturn, the Indian rupee slipped 61 paise, reaching an unprecedented low of 91.58 against the US dollar during intraday trading on Wednesday. This slide is attributed to continuous foreign fund outflows amid a globally cautious sentiment.

The pressures stem from rising geopolitical tensions, notably involving Europe and the contentious Greenland issue, with ancillary threats of tariffs exacerbating investor apprehension. This global unease has spilled over into the domestic market, further diminishing investor confidence and market performance.

Adding to the currency's woes, analysts point to geopolitical dynamics overshadowing traditional economic data in shaping asset price fluctuations. The dollar index showed slight weakness, while domestic equity indices also reflected the broader bearish sentiment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Transforming Recycling: Global Impact and Future Vision

Transforming Recycling: Global Impact and Future Vision

 India
2
Siddha Group Eyes Major Expansion with Vision 2030

Siddha Group Eyes Major Expansion with Vision 2030

 India
3
Trump Unveils 'America First' Agenda at Davos

Trump Unveils 'America First' Agenda at Davos

 Global
4
Grappling with Global Tensions: Trump at Davos

Grappling with Global Tensions: Trump at Davos

 Switzerland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Ethiopia is using AI to improve rural health facility placement

Inside the AI boom: Why massive investment doesn't fully translate into GDP growth

Smartphone-based irrigation tool targets water waste in agriculture

Why low-carbon supply chains are turning to blockchain and digital twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026