Left Menu

ED Chief's Controversial Kolkata Visit Amidst Political Tensions

Rahul Naveen, Director of the Enforcement Directorate, is set to visit Kolkata for a routine review. His visit follows the contentious January searches of I-PAC offices and the residence of its director. The ED alleges obstruction by West Bengal police during searches linked to a coal smuggling probe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2026 15:08 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 15:08 IST
ED Chief's Controversial Kolkata Visit Amidst Political Tensions
Representative image (File Photo/Enforcement Directorate). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rahul Naveen, the Director of the Enforcement Directorate (ED), is gearing up for a consequential visit to Kolkata this Wednesday. His visit is part of a routine review but comes against the backdrop of a politically charged atmosphere following the January searches of Indian PAC Consulting Private Limited (I-PAC) and its director Prateek Jain's residence, triggering both political and legal upheavals.

In the aftermath of these searches, the agency approached the Calcutta High Court with an urgent writ petition. The ED has alleged that its operations were heavily obstructed by the West Bengal Police, accusing them of collaborating with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to impede their duties under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002. The agency claims that the Chief Minister's interference was a 'flagrant and blatant disregard to law', significantly affecting their investigations.

The ED's 28-page petition went on to highlight what it perceives as serious violations during the search operations, and urged the court for judicial intervention to restore public confidence. The searches were related to an ongoing probe into a suspected coal smuggling case with allegations of I-PAC receiving illicit funds. Notably, the ED claims at least Rs 20 crore was funneled to I-PAC through hawala channels, prompting them to conduct widespread searches across properties in West Bengal and Delhi. The proceedings have embroiled various state entities, amid allegations of FIRs aimed at intimidating ED officials. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
RJD Protests Against Rising Crimes Against Women in Bihar

RJD Protests Against Rising Crimes Against Women in Bihar

 India
2
Powering the Future: Bharat Electricity Summit 2026 Set to Illuminate New Delhi

Powering the Future: Bharat Electricity Summit 2026 Set to Illuminate New De...

 India
3
Rajasthan Governor Urges 'Improve or Shut Down' Policy for State Universities

Rajasthan Governor Urges 'Improve or Shut Down' Policy for State Universitie...

 India
4
Italy's 2026 Six Nations Squad: New Faces and Familiar Challenges

Italy's 2026 Six Nations Squad: New Faces and Familiar Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Ethiopia is using AI to improve rural health facility placement

Inside the AI boom: Why massive investment doesn't fully translate into GDP growth

Smartphone-based irrigation tool targets water waste in agriculture

Why low-carbon supply chains are turning to blockchain and digital twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026