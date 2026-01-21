ED Chief's Controversial Kolkata Visit Amidst Political Tensions

Rahul Naveen, the Director of the Enforcement Directorate (ED), is gearing up for a consequential visit to Kolkata this Wednesday. His visit is part of a routine review but comes against the backdrop of a politically charged atmosphere following the January searches of Indian PAC Consulting Private Limited (I-PAC) and its director Prateek Jain's residence, triggering both political and legal upheavals.

In the aftermath of these searches, the agency approached the Calcutta High Court with an urgent writ petition. The ED has alleged that its operations were heavily obstructed by the West Bengal Police, accusing them of collaborating with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to impede their duties under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002. The agency claims that the Chief Minister's interference was a 'flagrant and blatant disregard to law', significantly affecting their investigations.

The ED's 28-page petition went on to highlight what it perceives as serious violations during the search operations, and urged the court for judicial intervention to restore public confidence. The searches were related to an ongoing probe into a suspected coal smuggling case with allegations of I-PAC receiving illicit funds. Notably, the ED claims at least Rs 20 crore was funneled to I-PAC through hawala channels, prompting them to conduct widespread searches across properties in West Bengal and Delhi. The proceedings have embroiled various state entities, amid allegations of FIRs aimed at intimidating ED officials. (ANI)

