Transfer of woman chief secretary without consulting state govt an anti-women measure: Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 16-03-2026 16:59 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 16:59 IST
- Country:
- India
Transfer of woman chief secretary without consulting state govt an anti-women measure: Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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